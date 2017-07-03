(Repeats story first filed on Sunday)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 2 The world's leading drug
companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the
hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with
GlaxoSmithKline unveiling a new $43 million deal in the
field on Sunday.
Other pharmaceutical giants including Merck & Co,
Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are also
exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to help
streamline the drug discovery process.
The aim is to harness modern supercomputers and machine
learning systems to predict how molecules will behave and how
likely they are to make a useful drug, thereby saving time and
money on unnecessary tests.
AI systems already play a central role in other high-tech
areas such as the development of driverless cars and facial
recognition software.
"Many large pharma companies are starting to realise the
potential of this approach and how it can help improve
efficiencies," said Andrew Hopkins, chief executive of privately
owned Exscientia, which announced the new tie-up with GSK.
Hopkins, who used to work at Pfizer, said
Exscientia's AI system could deliver drug candidates in roughly
one-quarter of the time and at one-quarter of the cost of
traditional approaches.
The Scotland-based company, which also signed a deal with
Sanofi in May, is one of a growing number of start-ups on both
sides of the Atlantic that are applying AI to drug research.
Others include U.S. firms Berg, Numerate, twoXAR and Atomwise,
as well as Britain's BenevolentAI.
"In pharma's eyes these companies are essentially digital
biotechs that they can strike partnerships with and which help
feed the pipeline," said Nooman Haque, head of life sciences at
Silicon Valley Bank in London.
"If this technology really proves itself, you may start to
see M&A with pharma, and closer integration of these AI engines
into pharma R&D."
STILL TO BE PROVEN
It is not the first time drugmakers have turned to high-tech
solutions to boost R&D productivity.
The introduction of "high throughput screening", using
robots to rapidly test millions of compounds, generated
mountains of leads in the early 2000s but notably failed to
solve inefficiencies in the research process.
When it comes to AI, big pharma is treading cautiously, in
the knowledge that the technology has yet to demonstrate it can
successfully bring a new molecule from computer screen to lab to
clinic and finally to market.
"It's still to be proven, but we definitely think we should
do the experiment," said John Baldoni, GSK's head of platform
technology and science.
Baldoni is also ramping up in-house AI investment at the
drugmaker by hiring some unexpected staff with appropriate
computing and data handling experience - including
astrophysicists.
His goal is to reduce the time it takes from identifying a
target for disease intervention to finding a molecule that acts
against it from an average 5.5 years today to just one year in
future.
"That is a stretch. But as we've learnt more about what
modern supercomputers can do, we've gained more confidence,"
Baldoni told Reuters. "We have an obligation to reduce the cost
of drugs and reduce the time it takes to get medicines to
patients."
Earlier this year GSK also entered a collaboration with the
U.S. Department of Energy and National Cancer Institute to
accelerate pre-clinical drug development through use of advanced
computational technologies.
The new deal with Exscientia will allow GSK to search for
drug candidates for up to 10 disease-related targets. GSK will
provide research funding and make payments of 33 million pounds
($43 million), if pre-clinical milestones are met.
