May 11 U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc
declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been
seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International's $47 billion cash and
share offer.
A spokeswoman for Allergan told Reuters on Sunday the
company had no comment to make on whether it was seeking offers
from other companies, following a report by Bloomberg that
Allergan has so far been rebuffed by rival companies it has
tried to interest in making an offer.
Allergan contacted both Sanofi SA and Johnson &
Johnson after Valeant made its offer on April 22,
Bloomberg said, as well as GlaxoSmithKline Plc and
Novartis AG.
