WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration proposed on Thursday identifying cheaper versions
of biologic drugs with a suffix
to distinguish them from their more expensive, branded
counterparts.
The FDA said its draft guidance is designed to prevent the
inadvertent substitution of non-interchangeable products and to
make it easier to monitor and track usage once the products are
on the market.
Biologic drugs are made from living organisms and, unlike
most traditional drugs, cannot be easily replicated. Copies of
biologic products are known as biosimilars as they are similar,
not identical, to the original.
The FDA is proposing that original biologic products and
their biosimilars share a core drug substance name. That name
would be followed by a unique suffix composed of four lowercase
letters with no meaning.
The agency is proposing that originator drugs also contain a
suffix, albeit a different one from the biosimilar. As an
example, the agency offered the hypothetical drug replicamab.
The original biologic might be named replicamab-cznm while the
biosimilar could be named replicamab-hixf.
The agency is seeking public comment as to whether a
distinct suffix should be required for products considered
interchangeable with the reference version. A product approved
as interchangeable may be substituted for the reference product
at the pharmacy counter.
The generic drug industry disagrees with the proposal and
argues both products should have the same name.
"Adding a random collection of letters to the product's
nonproprietary name confers no additional safety benefit, and in
fact would require the healthcare professional to be armed at
all times with a code-breaking reference," Dr. Bertrand Liang,
chairman of the Biosimilars Council, a division of the Generic
Pharmaceutical Association, said in a statement.
Brand name drugmakers and some patient groups want
differences between the products to be defined. A coalition of
patient advocacy groups known as Patients for Biologics Safety
and Access said distinguishable names are needed "to ensure
accurate tracking of medication utilizaton and adverse events."
The FDA has only approved one biosimilar - Novartis AG's
Zarxio, or filgrastim-sndz. The drug is similar to
Amgen Inc's Neupogen, or filgrastim, which is used to
reduce the incidence of infection in patients taking certain
cancer drugs.
In a blog post, FDA officials said the agency must consider
what to do to address previously approved biologic products that
do not have a suffix and is seeking public comment on the
matter. In the meantime it is proposing designating names that
contain a suffix for six previously licensed biologic products.
