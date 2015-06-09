LONDON, June 10 New clinical data has bolstered
the case for using cheaper copies of expensive biotech drugs by
showing that patients with rheumatic diseases can be safely and
effectively switched from original-brand medicine to a
lower-cost version.
While the first copies of a blockbuster antibody drug for
rheumatoid arthritis are now on sale in Europe, such so-called
biosimilars have so far been used mainly in new patients, given
doubts about how existing patients might react to a switch.
An independent Finnish study, however, found that patients
with rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis experienced
comparable clinical effectiveness and safety after switching
from Merck and Johnson & Johnson's branded
Remicade, or infliximab, to a cheaper biosimilar copy.
The full results of the study will be presented on Wednesday
by Tuulikki Sokka of Finland's Jyvaskyla Central Hospital at the
European League Against Rheumatism annual congress in Rome.
"This post-market study shows that patients with various
rheumatic conditions who are stable on Remicade treatment don't
experience a loss of effectiveness or unexpected side effects
when switched to biosimilar infliximab," Sokka said.
She believes the data, involving 39 patients with an average
four years experience of Remicade, who were given a biosimilar
for 11 months, should improve doctors' confidence and help
reduce healthcare spending.
The potential for biosimilars to take business from original
brands is grabbing investors' attention and was a key factor
in Pfizer's decision in February to buy injectable
drugmaker Hospira for about $15 billion.
Hospira sells a biosimilar copy of infliximab under a
partnership deal with South Korean firm Celltrion.
The arrival of biosimilars threatens companies heavily
reliant on biotech drugs, like AbbVie and Roche
, and Citigroup has predicted a transfer of at least
$110 billion of value from innovator companies to copycat
producers in the next decade.
The big unknown is how quickly biosimilars will be adopted
in clinical practice, which in turn hinges in large part on the
price discounts on offer.
Merck said at its first quarter results in April that
copycat versions of Remicade were being offered at discounts of
about 45 percent to the brand's price in Europe, steeper than
the company's initial expectations of 30 percent.
