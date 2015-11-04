LONDON Nov 4 A British cancer drugs scheme,
slammed as "stupid" by Roche's chief executive two
months ago, has undergone another about-turn, with some
medicines dropped from coverage now being reinstated.
The Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), which helps patients receive
cancer drugs not routinely paid for by the National Health
Service (NHS), said on Wednesday that some drugs would remain
available after further price negotiations with manufacturers.
"It's great news that some drugs that we thought could be
lost from the Cancer Drugs Fund are going to remain available
for patients - and at a more affordable cost to the NHS," said
Paul Workman, chief executive of the Institute of Cancer
Research.
"However, we now have a situation where some cancer drugs
have been off, on, off and now back on the list of available
drugs. It's extremely confusing, and for people with cancer it's
also distressing."
Roche CEO Severin Schwan, who heads the world's largest
cancer drugmaker, had said he failed to understand the logic
behind the delisting of certain drugs, including his company's
Kadcyla for breast cancer.
Kadcyla is now on the revised CDF list.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)