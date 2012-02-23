* UK prices lower than in 10 comparator EU countries
* Major overhaul of pricing system planned from 2014
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain, which is planning
a radical overhaul of its medicine pricing system from 2014,
already has some of the lowest prices in Europe, according to a
government report on Thursday.
The findings were seized on by pharmaceutical companies as
evidence that existing voluntary price-control measures were
working well and that the state-run National Health Service
(NHS) was getting good value for money.
Health minister Andrew Lansley, however, sees room for
improvement. From the end of 2013, he aims to switch to a new
system of "value-based pricing" - a concept that has so far been
only sketchily defined.
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry
(ABPI) is due to start detailed talks on how the system will
work in late summer 2012.
Drug prices are under growing pressure across Europe as
governments tackle ballooning budget deficits and firms fear the
British changes might lead to direct price controls or further
obstacles to launching new therapies.
The current Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS),
which companies would be happy to retain, controls the prices of
branded drugs by regulating profits they are allowed to make on
sales to the NHS.
In its latest report to parliament, the Department of Health
confirmed that the PPRS was, by and large, doing its job.
In particular, British medicine prices in 2010 were found to
be lower than those in any of 10 other comparator European
countries. U.S. prices were on average more than 2-1/2 times
more expensive. (link.reuters.com/fem76s)
The picture was slightly different, however, when average
exchange rates over the last five years were used. On this
basis, prices were still significantly lower than in the United
States and also lower than in Australia, Austria, Belgium,
Germany, Ireland and Sweden, but not as cheap as in Finland,
Spain and France.
Despite low prices, British drugmakers, including
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, argue that
patients still struggle to access new medicines, with use of new
cancer drugs 33 percent lower than in the rest of Europe.
The increasingly tough environment for drugs is a growing
concern for pharmaceutical companies across Europe, some of
which have started to relegate the region when it comes to
developing new medicines.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said in a report on
Wednesday that harsher conditions at home also meant Europe's
big pharmaceutical firms had been faster to tap into new
emerging markets than their U.S. peers.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)