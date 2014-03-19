LONDON, March 19 Europe's medicines regulator
will try out a new process of staggered drug approvals in a bid
to accelerate access to new medicines.
The decision to pilot so-called adaptive licensing reflects
an urgency among health authorities to find ways of making
promising drugs available earlier, instead of waiting years for
them to work their way through the traditional approval process.
The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday it was
inviting companies to submit drug development programmes for
inclusion in the pilot project.
Adaptive or progressive licensing has long been talked about
as a concept but has yet to be adopted by regulators, who
typically require firms to carry out three phases of extensive
clinical trials before a medicine is licensed for use.
Under adaptive licensing, a drug would get early
authorisation for use in a restricted patient population,
followed by further evidence gathering and adaptations of
approval to expand access to broader patient groups.
Hans-Georg Eichler, the agency's senior medical officer,
said the programme would target medicines that addressed serious
conditions with unmet medical needs.
"The approach seeks to maximize the positive impact of new
medicines on public health by balancing timely access for
patients with the need to provide adequate evolving information
on their benefits and risks," he said in a statement.
The aim of pilot programme is to gather experience, address
a range of technical and scientific questions and further refine
how the adaptive licensing pathway should be designed for
different product types.
European officials also plan to examine the legal and policy
aspects related to adaptive licensing as the programme
progresses.
The British government announced a separate early-access
plan last week that will see some seriously ill patients get
access to novel medicines months or even years before they are
officially licensed for sale.
The United States, meanwhile, has a relatively new scheme
designed to speed the development of "breakthrough" medicines.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)