METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
LONDON, July 26 European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a new once-daily inhaler for lung disease from Novartis and an HIV medicine from Gilead Sciences.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.