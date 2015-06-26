LONDON, June 26 New drugs from Novartis
and Alexion won a green light from European
regulators on Friday, delivering a boost to both drugmakers and
offering new treatment options for cancer and rare diseases.
Experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said they
had recommended approval of Novartis's Farydak for multiple
myeloma, an aggressive blood cancer, and Odomzo for basal cell
carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
Farydak won U.S. approval in February.
Alexion, which specialises in high-priced drugs for niche
diseases, won a recommendation for two enzyme replacement
medicines for rare metabolic diseases known as Strensiq and
Kanuma. Alexion acquired the latter product after buying
Synageva earlier this year.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals had announced that its
Raxone drug had also won a positive recommendation for treating
Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
