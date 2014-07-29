ZURICH, July 29 Roche said on Tuesday
that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or
obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia,
boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer treatments.
The new medicine is an improved follow-on medicine to the
Swiss drugmaker's $7 billion-a-year Rituxan, or MabThera, and
Roche is hoping to switch as many patients as possible to the
newer product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper
copies.
The move endorses a favorable recommendation in May from the
European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European
Commission.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)