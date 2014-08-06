BRIEF-EKF Diagnostics says evaluating plans to split company into two separate companies
* Currently evaluating plans under which they would split company into two separate companies based on business divisions
ZURICH Aug 6 Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the Basel-based drugmaker's biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs ($6.9 billion).
The move endorses a favourable recommendation last month from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission.
($1 = 0.9096 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)