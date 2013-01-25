Jan 25 They may be difficult to pronounce, but
pharmaceutical companies eager to grab the attention of doctors
and patients are returning to drug names starting with X and Z.
Recent X-branded names include prostate cancer treatment
Xtandi, lung cancer drug Xalkori, and Xgeva for cancer that has
spread to bone. The letter Z is also becoming popular for new
drugs like Zaltrap for colon cancer, melanoma drug Zelboraf and
prostate cancer treatment Zytiga.
"The X and Z trend was pretty hot and heavy eight or nine
years ago - that's when we had names like Zoloft, Zyban and
Zocor," said Vince Budd, senior vice president at brand
consulting firm Addison Whitney's healthcare division, referring
to popular drugs for depression and high cholesterol.
"It was seen as an opportunity to create something unique,"
said Budd. "I believe we have come full circle and we are back
there again, especially in oncology."
Of the 15 drugs with "X" appellations approved by the Food
and Drug Administration since 1995, seven were launched in the
last two and half years.
Marketing and linguistics experts say the rarity of X and Z
in most words make for memorable, unique names. They are also
"fricative" letters that imply speed or fluidity.
"In terms of cognitive psychology ... they need a memorable,
distinctive name that doesn't have negative associations," said
Matthew Traxler, psychology and linguistics professor at the
University of California, Davis. "They may be distinct in terms
of sound, but also visually distinct."
ERROR-PROOFING REQUIREMENTS
There are more practical reasons for the names.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the
European health regulator both have strict guidelines, not
always overlapping, for what would be an acceptable name for a
new medicine.
"You can't have a name look like or sound like another
drug," said Scott Piergrossi, vice president, creative at Brand
Institute Inc. "Someone could receive the wrong drug."
The concern extends to potential handwriting errors.
"Regulators want a lot of pen strokes up and down that
provide a much more unique-looking name. It is more readable or
interpretable if it has a lot of those letters," said Brannon
Cashion, Addison Whitney's president.
Whether anyone can actually pronounce the name is of less
concern.
"It's really about the novelty of the name," Piergrossi
said. "Sometimes we get clients that can't pronounce names that
start with X. Usually it creates a 'Z' sound."
Since patients rarely choose their drugs - at least those
for serious diseases - drugmakers see the need to tailor names
to a more narrow audience than general consumers.
"They are all going to be coined words," said Addison
Whitney's Cashion. "Whoever creates the word basically defines
how it is to be pronounced."
That is a much different strategy than you would see for a
more consumer oriented drug product, such as Allergan Inc's
eyelash-builder Latisse.
"Latisse is a more direct-to-consumer name. Patients will
ask for it," Piergrossi said. "It is a coined form of Mattisse
with "La" for lash. It is an image-driven, evocative name."
For a cancer drug, the main target audience is oncologists
or medical professionals. "A pharma company may want to
emphasize the drug's mechanism of action," Budd said.
Piergrossi said Xeljanz, a new Pfizer Inc drug for
rheumatoid arthritis, is a great example of both innovative and
practical naming forces at work.
"It includes both X and Z ... and the name is really key to
the product profile," the Brand Institute executive said,
explaining that the drug is designed to work by selectively
blocking molecules known as Janus kinases. "For a doctor who is
anticipating this product, when they see that JAN that might be
the light bulb."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)