JERUSALEM, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Israel-based Pharma Two B, which is developing treatments for Parkinson’s disease, said on Monday it completed a third round of financing for $30 million.

* The company said the funds will be used to complete the final phase III clinical trial needed to register P2B001, its lead combination product for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

* The financing was led by Israel Biotech Fund and included biotech investors aMoon and JVC, as well as current investor, Chicago-based JK&B Capital.

* Pharma Two B said P2B001 could potentially help in the early stage of the disease and also be an add-on to Levodopa, which is today a main drug choice. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)