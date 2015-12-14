* R&D returns for top drugmakers fall to 4.2 pct - Deloitte
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 14 The number of new drugs approved
in the United States this year has already topped last year's
18-year high, yet large pharmaceutical companies are still
struggling to get a decent return on their research dollars.
In fact, returns on research and development (R&D) spending
by the world's top drugmakers have fallen to just 4.2 percent,
or less than half the 10.1 percent recorded in 2010, according
to a report on Monday from consultancy Deloitte.
The mismatch between the rising number of drug approvals and
falling returns reflects the fact that each new medicine is
expected to yield significantly lower average sales, while costs
are continuing to rise.
Since 2010, forecast peak sales per new drug have fallen by
almost 50 percent, even as the average cost of developing a
product has climbed by a third.
As a result, life sciences R&D is not currently generating a
sufficient return on investment for many big drugmakers,
according to Julian Remnant of Deloitte.
"We are now seeing a trend for companies to return more
money to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks than
they are investing in the future through R&D, licensing and
acquisitions," he said.
Deloitte's annual report calculates the return on investment
that 12 leading drug companies can expect, based on consensus
market forecasts. The report does not give forecasts for
individual companies.
The findings come at a time of increased productivity in
terms of the sheer number of new medicines reaching the market,
with Friday's Food and Drug Administration green light for
Roche's new lung cancer drug alectinib lifting the 2015
total above 2014's full-year tally of 41.
Many of these new treatments, however, are targeted at niche
patient populations and are designed for treating rare diseases
or very specific sub-types of cancer, limiting their sales
potential.
Still, the rapid pace of new drug launches is forecast to
continue, with 225 new drugs expected to be approved between
2016 and 2020, according to a report from industry data firm IMS
Health. IMS expects cancer treatments to be largest category.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)