Oct 15, A subsidiary of Merck & Co has
agreed to pay U.S. states $31 million to settle claims that it
overcharged their Medicaid programs for an antidepressant it had
sold at a discount to pharmacy companies, attorney generals from
three states said on Wednesday.
The officials from Idaho, New York and Florida said Organon
USA Inc offered the drug, Remeron, to nursing home pharmacies at
a discount to encourage its use over competitors. At the same
time, the company reported the full cost of the drug when
seeking reimbursements from state Medicaid programs, the states
claimed.
New Jersey-based Organon, which did not admit any
wrongdoing, also was accused of improperly promoting use of the
drug by children and teens.
The agreement, which includes Washington, D.C., and every
state besides Arizona, settled whistleblower lawsuits filed in
2007 in federal courts in Massachusetts and Texas. Under the
deal, New York will receive about $2.5 million, Idaho about
$53,000, and Florida $483,000, the states' attorney generals
said in separate statements.
"Preserving the integrity of our Medicaid program and
weeding out those who seek to defraud it is a top priority for
my office," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.
A spokeswoman for Merck said the company was "pleased to put
this matter behind us." Organon, originally based in the
Netherlands, was acquired in 2007 by Schering-Plough Corp, which
later merged with Merck.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha and David
Gregorio)