LONDON Oct 5 A biotech company founded by a
Nobel prize winner has won the go-ahead from European regulators
to begin the application process for conditional marketing
authorisation of a stem cell-based regenerative heart treatment.
Conditional approval, if granted, would allow Cardiff-based
Cell Therapy to start selling its Heartcel product for
regenerating damaged areas of heart while continuing to collect
further clinical evidence about its effectiveness.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is keen to test such
conditional approval procedures as part of a drive to evaluate
promising life-saving treatments more swiftly than in the past.
Cell Therapy believes its medicine has the potential to
reduce scarring of the heart muscle caused by a heart attack or
heart failure.
Filing with the EMA is planned for mid-2016 and, if
successful, approval could be granted as early as 2017, the
company said on Monday.
The potential speedy path to market increases options for
the business, whose founder Martin Evans shared the 2007 Nobel
Prize for medicine for groundbreaking stem cell research,
including a possible stock market flotation.
So far, Heartcel has only been tested on a small number of
patients. However, all 11 patients with heart failure in a
mid-stage Phase II trial were still alive after an average of
28.4 months, against an expected annual mortality rate for such
individuals of up to 70 percent.
In February, Cell Therapy was in the news after raising
691,000 pounds ($1.05 million) via crowdfunding, using the
website Crowdcube.
($1 = 0.6574 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)