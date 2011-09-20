* Good Neighbor, Target, Publix top pharmacy survey

By Jessica Wohl

Sept 20 Patients filling prescriptions have become a lot less patient.

Customers who wait less than three minutes to give their prescription information to someone at a chain drugstore have a higher level of satisfaction than those who have to wait longer, according to the J.D. Power and Associates 2011 U.S. National Pharmacy Study released on Tuesday.

In 2010, satisfaction did not significantly fall until after seven minutes, the company said.

J.D. Power measured customer satisfaction with store pharmacies and mail-order companies.

Two smaller chains, Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Health Mart, tied for the highest-ranked drugstore chains with 851 points out of a possible 1,000.

Target Corp (TGT.N) was the highest-ranked mass merchandise store for the fifth year in a row, with a score of 846. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Sam's Club was in second place, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O).

Among supermarkets, privately held Publix came in first for the second straight year, followed by another private chain, Wegmans. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc WINN.O ranked third.

For mail-order pharmacies, overall satisfaction fell from 2010, driven mainly by lower satisfaction in prescription ordering and delivery.

Still, fewer customers said that they would switch to buying their medications in a store instead of through a mail-order service, possibly because they find going to a store less convenient or because their insurance providers require them to use a mail-order service for certain prescriptions.

Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy was the top-ranked mail-order pharmacy for the third year in a row, followed by Humana (HUM.N) RightSourceRx and Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O).

The study was based on responses from more than 12,300 customers who filled a new prescription or refilled a prescription during the three months prior to the survey, which was fielded during May and June.

J.D. Power is a unit of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Dave Zimmerman)