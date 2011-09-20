* Good Neighbor, Target, Publix top pharmacy survey
* Kaiser Permanente again ranks as top mail-order firm
* Customers more satisfied when wait times shorter
By Jessica Wohl
Sept 20 Patients filling prescriptions have
become a lot less patient.
Customers who wait less than three minutes to give their
prescription information to someone at a chain drugstore have a
higher level of satisfaction than those who have to wait
longer, according to the J.D. Power and Associates 2011 U.S.
National Pharmacy Study released on Tuesday.
In 2010, satisfaction did not significantly fall until
after seven minutes, the company said.
J.D. Power measured customer satisfaction with store
pharmacies and mail-order companies.
Two smaller chains, Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Health Mart,
tied for the highest-ranked drugstore chains with 851 points
out of a possible 1,000.
Target Corp (TGT.N) was the highest-ranked mass merchandise
store for the fifth year in a row, with a score of 846.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Sam's Club was in second place,
followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O).
Among supermarkets, privately held Publix came in first for
the second straight year, followed by another private chain,
Wegmans. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc WINN.O ranked third.
For mail-order pharmacies, overall satisfaction fell from
2010, driven mainly by lower satisfaction in prescription
ordering and delivery.
Still, fewer customers said that they would switch to
buying their medications in a store instead of through a
mail-order service, possibly because they find going to a store
less convenient or because their insurance providers require
them to use a mail-order service for certain prescriptions.
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy was the top-ranked mail-order
pharmacy for the third year in a row, followed by Humana
(HUM.N) RightSourceRx and Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O).
The study was based on responses from more than 12,300
customers who filled a new prescription or refilled a
prescription during the three months prior to the survey, which
was fielded during May and June.
J.D. Power is a unit of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N.
