* Good Neighbor, Target, Publix top pharmacy survey
* Kaiser Permanente again ranks as top mail-order firm
* Customers more satisfied when wait times shorter
By Jessica Wohl
Sept 20 Patients filling prescriptions have
become a lot less patient.
Customers who wait less than three minutes to give their
prescription information to someone at a chain drugstore have a
higher level of satisfaction than those who have to wait
longer, according to the J.D. Power and Associates 2011 U.S.
National Pharmacy Study released on Tuesday.
In 2010, satisfaction did not significantly fall until
after seven minutes, the company said.
J.D. Power measured customer satisfaction with store
pharmacies and mail-order companies. Supermarkets had the
highest average ranking, followed by drugstores, mail-order
pharmacies and mass merchandise stores.
"Having the lowest cost doesn't always equate with the
highest customer satisfaction," said Rick Millard, senior
director of J.D. Power and Associates' healthcare practice.
Retailers have promoted their pharmacies more heavily in
recent years as they try to get customers to visit more often,
and to buy other items when they come in to drop off or pick up
prescriptions. Grocery stores, warehouse clubs and traditional
drugstores offer services such as flu shots and health
screenings as well.
The biggest improvement across all categories came from
Duane Reade, the New York-based drugstore chain Walgreen bought
in 2010. Its ranking went up 36 points to a score of 724 out of
a possible 1,000.
"It's interesting that it didn't go down, which is sort of
what the conventional wisdom is" after a company is acquired,
Millard said.
Among drugstore chains, two smaller companies, Good
Neighbor Pharmacy and Health Mart, tied for the highest
ranking, with a score of 851. The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy came
in third, followed by Walgreen Co WAG.N, Rite Aid Corp
(RAD.N) and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) stores.
Among supermarkets, privately held Publix came in first for
the second straight year, with a score of 867, followed by
another private chain, Wegmans. Both chains typically rank high
in customer-satisfaction surveys. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc
WINN.O ranked third.
For mail-order pharmacies, overall satisfaction fell from
2010, due mainly to lower satisfaction in prescription ordering
and delivery.
Still, fewer customers said they would switch to buying
their medications in a store instead of through a mail-order
service, possibly because they find going to a store less
convenient or because their insurance providers require them to
use a mail-order service for certain prescriptions.
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy was the top-ranked mail-order
pharmacy for the third year in a row, with 848 points, followed
by Humana Inc's (HUM.N) RightSourceRx and Express Scripts Inc
(ESRX.O). Caremark Mail Service, part of CVS, came in sixth.
Target Corp (TGT.N) was the highest-ranked mass merchandise
store for the fifth year in a row, with a score of 846.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Sam's Club was second, followed
by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O).
The study was based on responses from more than 12,300
customers who filled a new prescription or refilled a
prescription during the three months prior to the survey, which
was fielded during May and June.
The Department of Veterans Affairs had a higher score, 876,
than any company in any of the four categories. However, it was
excluded from the official survey rankings since it is only
open to U.S. military veterans and their families.
J.D. Power is a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Dave
Zimmerman and John Wallace)