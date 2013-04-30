MOSCOW, April 30 Russian group Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said on Tuesday its 2012 net profit reached 1 billion roubles ($32.3 million), recovering from a loss of 288 million roubles a year earlier.

The group has been closing poorly-performing stores to reopen them as discount outlets, as economic worries pushed consumers away from premium drug stores.

Its retail unit incurred a net loss of 129 million roubles, compared to 1.97 billion roubles ($63.6 million) a year ago, with sales hampered by sector-wide price regulations.

Net profit at its drug producing unit Veropharm rose 35 percent to 1.2 billion roubles ($38.76 million).

"Our goals for 2013 are increase in operations efficiency and capital structure optimization," Marina Penkova, Chief Executive Officer for Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said in a statement. ($1 = 30.9625 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, Writing by Maya Dyakina)