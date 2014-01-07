Jan 7 Pharmacyclics Inc said its cancer drug, Imbruvica, met its main goal of increasing patients' survival without their cancer worsening in a late-stage trial.

The company's stock rose 5 percent at $110.60 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq after the company said an independent safety committee recommended an early halt of the trial.

The drug was being tested in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer that primarily affects people aged 65 and older.

Pharmacyclics said it informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the committee's recommendations, while its partner, Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen had informed the European regulators. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)