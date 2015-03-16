(Corrects headline to replace "FDA panel" with "independent
panel" and paragraph 1 to drop words "to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration" after "panel")
March 16 An independent panel recommended
unblinding a late-stage study testing Pharmacyclics Inc
and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, after the treatment
was successful in treating two types of cancer in combination
with other drugs.
Pharmacyclics, which recently agreed to be acquired by
AbbVie Inc, said Imbruvica showed a statistically
significant improvement in survival without disease progression,
the main goal of the study.
Pharmacyclics' shares were up about 0.6 percent at $256.56
on Monday, while AbbVie's stock was up about 1.7 percent.
Imbruvica, which is co-marketed by Pharmacyclics and J&J, is
already approved for four cancer indications in the United
States.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)