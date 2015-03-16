(Adds details; updates shares)
March 16 An independent panel recommended
unblinding a late-stage study testing Pharmacyclics Inc
and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, after the treatment
was successful against two similar forms of cancer in
combination with other drugs.
Pharmacyclics, which recently agreed to be acquired by
AbbVie Inc for about $21 billion, said Imbruvica showed
a statistically significant improvement in survival without
disease progression, the study's main goal.
Pharmacyclics' shares closed up about 0.7 percent on Monday,
while AbbVie's stock closed up about 2 percent.
Imbruvica, which is co-marketed by Pharmacyclics and J&J, is
already approved for four cancer indications in the United
States.
The study is testing Imbruvica in combination with
bendamustine and rituximab (BR), against a placebo in
combination with BR, in 578 previously treated patients with
chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic
lymphoma.
Imbruvica is already approved for CLL patients who have had
at least one prior therapy.
Detailed results of the study will be submitted to health
authorities for future labeling considerations, Pharmacyclics
said.
The company has forecast U.S. sales of Imbruvica to hit $1
billion this year. Worldwide sales are forecast to reach $5.8
billion by 2020, according to the average analyst estimate
compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
