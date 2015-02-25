Feb 25 Cancer drugmaker Pharmacyclics Inc
is exploring a possible sale of the company and has
attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis
AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar the
matter.
Pharmacyclics could fetch $17-$18 billion from a possible
sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)
The company's shares jumped nearly 18 percent to $222.10 in
afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of
about $14.33 billion as of Tuesday's close.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics, co-markets the
blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit.
Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug
Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are
expected touch $1 billion in the United States this year,
Pharmacyclics has said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)