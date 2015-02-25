Feb 25 Cancer drugmaker Pharmacyclics Inc is exploring a possible sale of the company and has attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar the matter.

Pharmacyclics could fetch $17-$18 billion from a possible sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)

The company's shares jumped nearly 18 percent to $222.10 in afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of about $14.33 billion as of Tuesday's close.

Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics, co-markets the blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit.

Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are expected touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)