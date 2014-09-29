Sept 29 Pharmalundensis AB

* Sees 2015 revenue 8-10 million Swedish crowns, EBITDA of about 3-4 million crowns

* Sees 2016 revenue of 100-200 million crowns, EBITDA of 25-50 million crowns

* Sees in 2017 both revenue and EBITDA are expected to increase further to due to sales in more markets