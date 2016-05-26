UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Pharmarise Holdings Corp :
* Says it appoints Toshimichi Ohno who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO)
* Says it appoints Tetsuo Iwasaki as new president
* Says changes will effective on the day on which the 30th general shareholders meeting will be held in Aug.
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vBm1vK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources