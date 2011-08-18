BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its pharmacy unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
Aug 18 3 months to June 30 2011: Photocure ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 19.3 18.0 EBIT -20.8 58.8 Pretax profit -18.5 60.2 Net profit -18.5 60.2
* Says Elan plans to acquire Iwate prefecture-based firm, which is engaged in the business of medical facilities
* The company's tech unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years