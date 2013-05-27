SYDNEY May 28 Australian pharmaceutical company
Pharmaxis Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut 48 jobs as
part of its cost reduction measures to addressing risks in drug
development.
The company, producer of chronic respiratory drugs, has been
hit after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its
Bronchitol could not be approved for marketing for treatment of
cystic fibrosis in U.S.
The company would reduce its March 2013 annualized cash cost
base by about 29 percent and the annualized cash loss by about
37 percent, it said in a statement to the Australian Securities
Exchange.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)