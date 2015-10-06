BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
Oct 6 AmerisourceBergen said it had agreed to buy PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc for $2.58 billion from its private equity owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to boost its drug distribution business.
PharMEDium provides outsourced intravenous and local anesthesia products to hospitals in the United States. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: