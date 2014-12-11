Dec 11 Pharmena SA :

* November 2014 revenue from dermocosmetics was 1.7 million zlotys ($507,000), up 47 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

* Plans to introduce 50 new dermocosmetics

* Plans to launch 15 new products into market in H1 2015

* Works on further 17 products which expects to launch around 2015/2016