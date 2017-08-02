KKR to take PharMerica private in $1.4 bln deal

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, said on Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by a newly formed company controlled by buyout firm KKR & Co LP for $1.4 billion, including debt.

Under the deal, PharMerica's shareholders will receive $29.25 per share in cash, representing a 16.8 percent premium to the company's Tuesday closing price.

Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will be a minority investor in the newly formed company. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)