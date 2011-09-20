* Urges stockholders to reject Omnicare's bid

* Says offer "deficient" and lacks in price

Sept 20 U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp rejected a $441 million buyout offer from larger rival Omnicare Inc two weeks after Omnicare said it is approaching PharMerica's shareholders directly.

Omnicare's bid in August was rejected by PharMerica saying the offer undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles.

"The PharMerica board believes that the continued pursuit of our strategic plan will yield greater value for PharMerica stockholders than the Omnicare offer," Chief Executive Gregory Weishar said in a statement.

Weishar urged the stockholders to reject the offer, calling it "deficient" and said it lacks in both price and certainty of closing.

Two weeks ago, Omnicare said it would take its $15 a share offer to PharMerica's shareholder's directly while PharMerica said it would review the offer.

The board also said Omnicare publicized the offer during a period of market volatility in order to claim an inflated premium, after it was rejected in July.

PharMerica shares closed at $14.39 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, slightly lower than Omnicare's offer price of $15 per share. Omnicare shares closed at $29.11 on the same exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)