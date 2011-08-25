(Follows alerts)

Aug 25 U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp adopted a poison pill to prevent hostile takeovers, two days after Omnicare Inc went public with its bid to acquire the company for $441 million.

The stockholder rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- gives the company the right to issue new shares if a shareholder acquires a 15 percent stake or more, thus diluting the holdings of the shareholder.

On Tuesday, PharMerica rejected Omnicare's bid saying it undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is acting as financial adviser for PharMerica.

Shares of PharMerica were up 2.45 percent at $14.19 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)