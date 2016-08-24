BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 24 PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
PharMerica is working with Bank of America Corp and UBS Group AG on a sale process which has attracted interest from private equity firms, the people said, but there is no certainty that the company will decide to sell itself.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. PharMerica and Bank of America declined to comment, while UBS could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Grant McCool)
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing