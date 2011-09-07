* PharMerica urges shareholders to take to action
* PharMerica says will review the offer
* Omnicare sticks to its initial offer of $15/share
(Adds PharMerica comments, stock movement)
Sept 7 U.S. pharmacy services provider Omnicare
Inc said it was taking its offer to buy smaller rival
PharMerica Corp for $15 a share directly to PharMerica
shareholders.
Separately, PharMerica said it would review the offer and
urged its shareholders not to take any action pending the
review.
However, PharMerica said the offer was identical to the
previous one it had rejected, and that it would advise
stockholders of its position on the Omnicare offer within 10
business days.
The $441 million buyout offer, which was made public on Aug.
23 and rejected by PharMerica saying it undervalued the company,
had prompted PharMerica to adopt a poison pill -- a stockholder
rights plan aimed to prevent hostile takeovers.
Omnicare's all-cash tender offer is scheduled to expire on
Oct. 4, unless extended, Omnicare said in a statement.
"We disagree with PharMerica's regulatory analysis, and
disagree that a $15 per share cash offer, not conditioned on
financing, is highly conditional and risky," Omnicare chief
executive John Figueroa said.
PharMerica is being advised by Deutsche Bank Securities,
while Goldman Sachs is advising Omnicare.
PharMerica shares rose 2 percent to $14.31 in pre-market
trade. They closed at $14.03 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange, while Omnicare shares closed at $28.19.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)