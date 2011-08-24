* Sought independent assessment of risk in Omnicare bid

* PharMerica says Omnicare rejected proposal, announced bid

NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) said on Wednesday it wanted a third party to evaluate regulatory risk in any deal with Omnicare Inc OCR.N as a condition of engaging in buyout talks.

PharMerica has rejected a $441 million takeover bid by Omnicare, saying the bid undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles. [ID:nL4E7JN2KZ]

A deal would combine the top two companies in the sector, and PharMerica said antitrust clearance would be difficult to achieve and involve lengthy administrative and court proceedings.

PharMerica said it had earlier proposed using a third party to evaluate regulatory risks so it could protect confidential information but was turned down by Omnicare, which decided to go public with its bid.

PharMerica also said Omnicare Chief Executive John Figueroa broached the deal on an April 19 meeting with its CEO, Gregory Weishar. Omnicare said on Tuesday that it was PharMerica that first approached it about a deal and so was surprised when its offer was rejected.

Omnicare was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal)