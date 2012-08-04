Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
AMSTERDAM Aug 4 Pharming's Chief Financial Officer will leave the company at the end of August, the firm said in a statement late on Friday.
Pharming, a biotechnology company which makes drugs in the milk of genetically modified rabbits, announced a restructuring plan on Thursday to cut costs by around 3-5.5 million euros a year over the coming 12-18 months.
Karl Keegan, who has been Pharming's chief financial officer for two years, will take up an unspecified post in the U.K. and Chief Executive Sijmen de Vries will asssume the CFO's duties, Pharming said.
The firm said that in light of the restructuring and Keegan's resignation, the future size of the Board of Management will also be evaluated.
Last month Pharming said it had appointed bankers to help it explore strategic options for partnering or selling the company. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan, editing by Tim Pearce)
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.