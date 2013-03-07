BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
BRUSSELS, March 7 Pharming Group NV : * Total net loss from continuing operations increased to EUR 24.1 million
(2011: EUR 17.8 million) * Revenues and other income increased to EUR 10.9 million (2011: EUR 3.2
million) * Cash at the end of 2012 increased to EUR 6.3 million (2011: EUR 5.1 million)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation