UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, posted on Wednesday a 27 percent fall in first-half net profit to 3.07 billion roubles ($95.89 million), slightly below a 3.19 billion rouble analyst forecast.
Pharmstandard also said in a statement its fist half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 4.13 billion roubles, below a 4.55 billion rouble forecast.
The company earlier reported a 13.3 percent fall in first-half revenues to 16.2 billion roubles due to weaker sales of anti-flu drugs and changes in regulation of distribution of codeine-containing medication.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources