BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
* Q2 revenues rise after a 30 pct decrease in Q1
* Growth comes despite regulatory tightening
* H1 sales down yr/yr due to weak flu season in Q1
MOSCOW, July 26 Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, posted a 14.7 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday after they fell by a third the previous quarter, despite regulatory tightening.
Pharmstandard's revenue amounted to 8.0 billion roubles ($244.16 million) in the April through June period against 6.98 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.
The growth comes despite a change in regulation of sales of codeine-containing medication which led to a 54 percent drop in revenue from such products compared with the year earlier.
The Russian government earlier banned non-prescription sales of pain relievers containing codeine on concerns over their growing use as a drugs component.
First-half sales were still down 13.3 percent to stand at 16.2 billion roubles mainly due to weaker sales of anti-flu drugs in the first quarter than a year ago.
Pharmstandard's Moscow-traded shares were up 2.47 percent by 0650 GMT to 1,370 roubles, outperforming the broad market . ($1=32.7652 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
Feb 15 International Healthway Corporation Limited -
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: