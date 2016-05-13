May 13 PharmswellBio Co., Ltd. :

* Says 200 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 42,517 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of April 22, with listing date of May 13

* Says 300 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 63,775 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 12, with listing date of May 27

* Says 800 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 170,067 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 13, with listing date of May 27

