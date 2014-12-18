(Repeats with no changes)
By Natalie Grover
Dec 17 Using technology gleaned from the mapping
of the human genome, privately held French drug developer
Pharnext SAS is a step closer to providing a treatment for a
rare neurological disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT)
disease, for which no pharmaceutical therapy exists.
The company on Wednesday said its three-drug combination,
currently known as PXT-3003, led to a 14.4 percent improvement
compared with placebo on a scale used to evaluate disability of
the upper and lower limbs in an 80-patient mid-stage study.
The inherited nerve disorder, caused by over expression of a
gene, is characterized by a progressive muscle atrophy of the
extremities, leading to problems in walking, running and
balance, as well as abnormal hand function.
CMT patients currently receive only supportive care for the
disease including orthotics, leg braces, physical therapy or
surgery. About 5 percent of CMT patients with the most common 1A
form of the disease end up in a wheelchair. There are no
approved drugs for the disorder.
Pharnext's data represents "improvement beyond the
stabilization of the disease," Chief Executive Daniel Cohen
said.
Cohen, who was one of the researchers involved in the
mapping of the human genome, drew on that experience to develop
the company's so-called pleotherapy technology, which identifies
the best combination of available medicines to fight several
targets underlying a particular disease. The technology is akin
to broad spectrum drugs that attack a virus or bacteria by
several means.
"This is the extension to neurology, using genomics, to find
out what we should combine together to fight the disease," Cohen
told Reuters.
Genomic mapping, which identifies all manner of genetic
mutations, allows for the creation of an inventory of all
possible molecular impairments associated with disease.
PXT-3003 consists of mini-doses of three approved drugs -
baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol. This approach allows for a
significantly shorter developmental timeline as it involves
medicines whose safety is already well established.
The company, founded in 2007, plans to initiate a late-stage
study of about 300 patients next year to confirm the positive
results. There are about 100,000 patients with CMT 1A in the
United States and Europe.
Pharnext is also evaluating the drug combination in other
neurological disorders, including Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) and
Alzheimer's.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)