BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Argan International Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dinars versus 16.7 million dinars year ago
HO CHI MINH CITY May 29 Vietnam's Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp is targeting a 2015 net profit of 300 billion dong ($13.8 million), six times its 2014 result, on higher sales from residential projects, its chairman said on Friday.
The company expects to launch property projects worth at least $196 million in 2015 as it bets on a pick-up in a real estate market, Nguyen Van Dat told Reuters in an interview.
He said he also plans to conduct a $500 million initial public offering of his TCL Shipping company on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in late 2016 or early 2017.
($1 = 21,785 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago