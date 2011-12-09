BANGKOK Dec 9 Thai financial company Phatra Capital Pcl is to merge with Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, initialy swapping shares at a ratio of one Phatra stock for 0.9135 share in Kiatnakin, the two companies said on Friday.

Phatra Capital will be delisted from the Thai bourse after the share swap deal, they said in separate statements to the stock exchange.

Shares in Phatra Capital and Kiatnakin Bank were suspended on Friday morning pending the annoucement. ($1 = 30.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)