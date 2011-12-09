* Phatra Capital to swap 1 share for 0.9135 Kiatnakin stock

* Kiatnakin to buy remaining Phatre shares in tender offer

* Merger is to strengthen businesses before liberalisation

* Phatra, Kiatnakin shares suspended, resume on Dec. 13 (Adds quotes, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij

BANGKOK, Dec 9 Small lender Kiatnakin Bank Pcl and financial company Phatra Capital Pcl said on Friday they planned to merge to strengthen their banking and broking businesses before liberalisation of the sector in Thailand.

The move could accelerate a consolidation in the Thai financial sector, where competition is expected to heat up ahead of a liberalistion of the brokerage sector scheduled for 2012 and a planned single financial market in Southeast Asia by 2015.

The deal comes two months after CIMB Group Holdings acquired 70 percent of Thai broker SICCO Securities Pcl for $25 million.

"It's a strategic decision. The merger will help both of us expand our businesses because we have a different customer base and products," Kiatnakin Bank Chairman Supol Wattanavekin told reporters.

Phatra Capital, valued at $236 million, owns leading brokerage firm Phatra Securities, a Thai partner of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Phatra Securities mainly acts for local and foreign institutional clients and high net worth individuals, while most clients of Kiatnakin Securities, a unit of Kiatnakin Bank, are retail investors.

Kiatnakin Bank, valued at $758 million, is the country's number 10 lender in terms of assets. It aimed to focus on hire purchase and small and medium-sized clients after the merger.

Phatra Capital will be delisted from the Thai bourse after a share swap at a ratio of one Phatra stock for 0.9135 share in Kiatnakin, the two said in separate statements to the stock exchange. Kiatnakin will issue new shares for this purpose, the volume depending on the number of Phatra shares offered.

After the swap, Kiatnakin Bank will make a tender offer to buy all of Phatra Capital and aimed to hold at least 75 percent.

If Kiatnakin Bank can get more than 90 percent of Phatra Capital, the bank will transfer all of its shares in Kiatnakin Securities and Kiatnakin Fund Management Co to Phatra Capital.

The merger, expected to be completed in the second or third quarter of 2012, is subject to due diligence plus approval from shareholders, the Bank of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the end of the third quarter, Kiatnakin Bank had assets of 185 billion baht ($6 billion) and a market share of 1.7 percent.

Shares in Phatra Capital and Kiatnakin Bank were suspended on Friday pending the annoucement. The two stocks will resume trading on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after a market holiday on Monday.

Speculation about the deal pushed Phatra shares to a record high of 37 baht earlier this month, while Kiatnakin Bank shot up to an eight-month high of 37 baht on Thursday.

Expectations of mergers in the sector have encouraged investors to speculate in brokerage firms such as Asia Plus Securities Pcl, KGI Securities (Thailand) Pcl and Capital Nomura Securities Pcl.

At 0900 GMT, Asia Plus and KGI were up 3 percent while Capital Nomura had gained 3.54 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to liberalise commission fees in 2012. Commission is now fixed at 0.25 percent of transaction values and full liberalisation will allow customers to negotiate fees freely. ($1 = 30.75 Baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould)