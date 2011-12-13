* Phatra, Kiatnakin down on profit taking after trade resumed

* The merger to create win-win for both, analysts say

BANGKOK Dec 13 Shares in Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank Pcl and financial company Phatra Capital Pcl fell more than 2 percent after resuming trade on Tuesday following an announcement last week of merger plans.

Analysts said the drop reflected short-term profit taking after a sharp gain on speculation ahead of the deal. Phatra hit a record high of 37 baht earlier this month and Kiatnakin Bank hit an eight-month high of 37 baht last Thursday.

At 0343 GMT, Kiatnakin Bank shares were down 3.4 percent at 35.50 baht and Phatra Capital shares were 4.3 percent lower at 33 baht. The main index was down 0.15 percent. The market was closed for a holiday on Monday.

Phatra Capital and Kiatnakin Bank shares were suspended on Friday pending the announcement.

Phatra Capital will be delisted from the bourse after a share swap at a ratio of one Phatra stock for 0.9135 share in Kiatnakin, the two said in statements to the stock exchange. Kiatnakin will issue new shares for this purpose, the volume depending on the number of Phatra shares offered.

After the swap, Kiatnakin Bank will make a tender offer to buy all of Phatra Capital and aimed to hold at least 75 percent.

The merger, expected to be completed in the second or third quarter of 2012, would result in synergy gains for both companies, analysts say.

"We believe that this is a win-win deal as they are both going to benefit from their customer base and create a much larger capital pool," said Finansia Syrus Securities analyst Sunanta Vasapinyokul.

With a market value for the merged firm of almost 30 billion baht ($969 million), Kiatnakin's broking and investment banking will be strengthened and Phatra will be well placed ahead of a liberalisation of the brokerage sector in 2012 and a planned single financial market in Southeast Asia by 2015.

Thailand is scheduled to liberalise commission fees in 2012. Commission is now fixed at 0.25 percent of transaction values and full liberalisation will allow customers to negotiate fees freely. (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)