Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
CAIRO Nov 26 Pioneers Holdings' nine-month net profit was 400 million Egyptian pounds ($51.09 million) after taxes and minority interests, up from 202 million Egyptian pounds in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.
Operating revenues for the period were 3.9 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 1.8 billion during the same period last year, a statement on the Egyptian bourse said.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht. Editing by Jane Merriman)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Has entered into an agreement with Elcu Pumps on 31 march to dispose of brandvlei sand quarry and ancillary business