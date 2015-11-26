CAIRO Nov 26 Pioneers Holdings' nine-month net profit was 400 million Egyptian pounds ($51.09 million) after taxes and minority interests, up from 202 million Egyptian pounds in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

Operating revenues for the period were 3.9 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 1.8 billion during the same period last year, a statement on the Egyptian bourse said.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht. Editing by Jane Merriman)