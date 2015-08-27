(Adds details, CEO interview)
CAIRO Aug 27 Egypt's Pioneers Holding
posted a second-quarter net profit of 321.9 million Egyptian
pounds ($41.14 million) on Thursday, up from 96 million a year
earlier, on strong revenue growth in its subsidiaries.
The company posted second quarter revenues of 1.61 billion
Egyptian pounds, up from 444.11 million pounds during the same
period last year, Pioneers said in a statement to the Cairo
bourse.
"The main reason for the leap in profits was the strong
performance of the real estate and industrial companies that are
part of Pioneers," chief executive Walid Zaki told Reuters.
The results show the success of Pioneers' strategy of
acquiring stakes in other companies since 2011, Zaki said.
Shares of Pioneers were trading at 6.96 pounds at 1015 GMT,
up 9.95 percent.
Pioneers will work in the coming period to increase its
holdings in subsidiary companies, Zaki said.
Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage
services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry
and financial services.
Some of the companies Pioneers has acquired significant
stakes in are Cairo for Housing and Development, Roaya Group,
United Housing, Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials, and
Electro Cable Egypt.
($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by
Jason Neely and William Hardy)