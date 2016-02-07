CAIRO Feb 7 Palm Hills, Egypt's
second-largest listed property developer, reported on Sunday a
rise in fourth-quarter net profits to 203.5 million Egyptian
pounds ($25.99 million) from 89.2 million pounds in the same
period last year.
The company posted a net profit of 1.03 billion pounds for
the 2015 full year, up from 353.3 million pounds in 2014.
Its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.15
pounds per share and bonus shares issuance of one bonus share
for each 20 shares held, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)