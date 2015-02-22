CAIRO Feb 22 Palm Hills made a 2014 profit after tax and minority interest of 353.3 million Egyptian pounds ($46.30 million), up from 238.9 million, Egypt's second-biggest listed property developer said on Sunday.

Revenues rose to 2.1 billion from 1.2 billion pounds, the luxury real estate developer said in a statement.

($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)