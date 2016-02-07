(Adds outlook, revenues, CEO comment)
CAIRO Feb 7 Palm Hills, Egypt's
second-largest listed property developer, reported on Sunday a
128 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profits to 203.5 million
Egyptian pounds ($25.99 million) from 89.2 million pounds in the
same period last year.
The company posted a 192 percent rise in net profit of 1.03
billion pounds for the 2015 full year, up from 353.3 million
pounds in 2014.
Its board of directors proposed its first cash dividend,
0.15 pounds per share, and a bonus shares issuance of one bonus
share for each 20 shares held, the company said in a statement.
"Our pre-sales for the year have for the first time ever
broken the 6 billion Egyptian pounds mark, recording 6.3 billion
with a growth of 61 percent," said Chairman Yasseen Mansour.
"Growth in pre-sales was fuelled by demand for primary
housing as Egyptians continue to migrate from Cairo, heading
west and east, as well as demand for secondary homes in the
North Coast," he added in the statement.
Palm hills posted revenues of 957.2 million pounds in the
fourth-quarter of 2015 versus 777.5 million pounds in 2014.
Revenues for the full year in 2015 stood at 3.56 billion pounds
compared to 2.1 billion in 2014.
The company expects to spend 2 billion pounds on
construction in 2016 and achieve gross sales of 6.5 billion
pounds, delivering about 1,600 units.
"We expect to reach an agreement with the Egyptian
government for the co-development of a mixed use 42 million
square metres in West Cairo during the first half of 2016," said
Mansour.
"Moving forward, we are planning to return excess cash to
shareholders with plans to distribute almost 30 percent from
annual free cash flows in the form of cash dividend to
shareholders or share buyback, depending on market conditions."
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)